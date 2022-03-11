RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Take this quiz and let's see if you'll fly commercial or private as President

Andreas Kamasah

It is very easy to criticise politicians for their actions but some of critics would do even worse if they get the power.

Stock photo: Private jet
Stock photo: Private jet
Have you ever eaten gari?

No
Yes

Do you support e-levy?

Yes
No

What’s your favourite food?

Fufu and groundnut soup
Pizza and burger

What salary would you take as President?

GHC30k
GHC10k

What is your favourite car?

Toyota
Bugatti

What is your favourite recreational activity?

Golf
Football

What’s your favourite means of transport?

Car
Airplane

How many wives do/would you have?

1
More than 1

How many ministers would you appoint?

Not more than 50
More than 50
Your score: You'll love flying private jet
From your answers, you will be profligate if you ever become President.
Your score: You'll choose commercial flight over private jet
From your answers, you will be frugal if you ever become President.
Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

