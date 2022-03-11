Take this quiz and let's see if you'll fly commercial or private as President
It is very easy to criticise politicians for their actions but some of critics would do even worse if they get the power.
Have you ever eaten gari?
No
Yes
Do you support e-levy?
Yes
No
What’s your favourite food?
Fufu and groundnut soup
Pizza and burger
What salary would you take as President?
GHC30k
GHC10k
What is your favourite car?
Toyota
Bugatti
What is your favourite recreational activity?
Golf
Football
What’s your favourite means of transport?
Car
Airplane
How many wives do/would you have?
1
More than 1
How many ministers would you appoint?
Not more than 50
More than 50
From your answers, you will be profligate if you ever become President.
From your answers, you will be frugal if you ever become President.
