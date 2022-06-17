RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Take this quiz and let’s see which goalkeeper you prefer as Ghana’s no.1

Emmanuel Ayamga

Your answers to this quiz will determine which goalkeeper you prefer for the Black Stars...

Which of these is your ideal goalkeeper?

A ball-playing goalkeeper
A great shot-stopper
A commander at the back

Do you subscribe to goalkeeper’s being captains?

Strongly agree
In some cases
No, they should never be captains

Which of these goalkeepers was your favourite?

Dida
Casillas
Barthez

Which of these foods would you advise goalkeepers to eat before a game?

Noodles
Banku
Fufu

If you were a footballer, which position would best suit you?

Defender
Midfielder
Striker

Which of these players would you like to meet?

Michael Essien
Sulley Muntari
Stephen Appiah

As a coach, would you substitute a player for showboating?

Yes
No
Maybe

Which of these opponents will be easier for Ghana to defeat?

Uruguay
Portugal
South Korea

Which boot brand is the best?

Nike
Adidas
Puma
Your score: Jojo Wollacott
Not bad. He's been a decent goalkeeper in recent months.
Your score: Lawrence Ati-Zigi
Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm... I think that says enough about your choice.
Your score: Richard Kingson
Massa, this is 2022 not 2002. Olele s3n? LOL
Emmanuel Ayamga

