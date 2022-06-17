Take this quiz and let’s see which goalkeeper you prefer as Ghana’s no.1
Your answers to this quiz will determine which goalkeeper you prefer for the Black Stars...
Recommended articles
Which of these is your ideal goalkeeper?
A ball-playing goalkeeper
A great shot-stopper
A commander at the back
Do you subscribe to goalkeeper’s being captains?
Strongly agree
In some cases
No, they should never be captains
Which of these goalkeepers was your favourite?
Dida
Casillas
Barthez
Which of these foods would you advise goalkeepers to eat before a game?
Noodles
Banku
Fufu
If you were a footballer, which position would best suit you?
Defender
Midfielder
Striker
Which of these players would you like to meet?
Michael Essien
Sulley Muntari
Stephen Appiah
As a coach, would you substitute a player for showboating?
Yes
No
Maybe
Which of these opponents will be easier for Ghana to defeat?
Uruguay
Portugal
South Korea
Which boot brand is the best?
Nike
Adidas
Puma
Not bad. He's been a decent goalkeeper in recent months.
Share your score:
Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm... I think that says enough about your choice.
Share your score:
Massa, this is 2022 not 2002. Olele s3n? LOL
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh