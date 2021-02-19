This quiz will expose those who're not paying attention to the election petition hearing
There are some Ghanaians who are indifferent about what is happening at the Supreme Court, and this is the time to expose their unpatriotism.
Which lawyer said at the Supreme Court: “You can’t be satisfied with my answer when I have not finished answering your question”?
Akoto Ampaw to Justice Gertrude Torkornoo
Tsatsu Tsikata to Justice Gertrude Torkornoo
Justin Amenuvor to Justice Gertrude Torkornoo
Tsatsu Tsikata to Justice Gertrude Torkornoo Next question
Which Supreme Court judge said: “I think you have to change your wig, it has lost its identity as a wig”?
Justice Anin Yeboah to Tsatsu Tsikata
Justice Marful Sau to lawyer Akoto Ampaw
Justice Gbadegbe to Justin Amenuvor
Justice Marful Sau to lawyer Akoto Ampaw Next question
What was the lawyer Akoto Ampaw’s response to the above suggestion?
My Lord, it gives it a unique identity
My lord, I will buy some when I have money
My lord, you can't decide for me.
My Lord, it gives it a unique identity Next question
Who said: “When the bench engages counsel, you don’t sit down and make gestures as if you are part of the legal team. I have been watching you, this is not fair”?
Justice Marful Sau
Chief Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah
Justice Gertrude Torkornoo
Chief Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah Next question
The person who was reprimanded in the above statement apologized to the court. Who was it?
Former deputy Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayeni
Lawyer Frank Davis
lawyer Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Former deputy Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayeni Next question
Which lawyer screamed: “My lords, can I answer one at a time?”
Lawyer Yaw Oppong
Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata
Lawyer Akoto Ampaw
Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata Next question
Which lawyer suggested to a witness: “And even while there, you were offered tea and biscuits, not so?”
Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata
Lawyer Tonny Lithur
Lawyer Justin Amenuvor
Lawyer Justin Amenuvor Next question
Which witness did the lawyer put the above question to?
Asiedu Nketia
Joseph Mettle Nunoo
Jean Mensa
Joseph Mettle Nunoo Next question
What was the witness' answer to the question above?
My lords, I was offered tea, I wasn’t offered any biscuit.
My lords, that question is irrelevant
My lords, nobody offered me anything
My lords, I was offered tea, I wasn’t offered any biscuit. Next question
Who said: "My Lord I haven't brought that figure to court"?
Dr. Kpesa Whyte
Joseph Mettle Nunoo
Asiedu Nketia
Asiedu Nketia Next question
Share your score:
You are good ooo! Do you aspire to be a lawyer?
Share your score:
Share your score:
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh