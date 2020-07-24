This quiz will show if you’re a good cook
Let's see how best your cooking skill is. Try this quiz.
What is your hobby?
Reading
Cooking
Travelling
What’s your favorite food?
Fufu with chicken light soup
Beans and Gari
Jollof rice
How do your friends react when you prepare food for them?
Happy
Unconcern
Amazed
Continue this "My mom is the........"
Original chef
Best cook in the world
Worst cook I have ever seen
Where would you want to stay after marriage?
USA
Ghana
Dubai
At what age would you want to marry?
18 to 35
36 to 50
51 and above
Please please! You can’t even boil water to save your life. Better luck next time.
Share your score:
Oh cool; You’re on your way to become a good cook. Try hard.
Share your score:
Oh wow. You really good and an awesome cook. Think of making it a profession.
Share your score:
Ads
End of ads block
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh