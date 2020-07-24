  1. quizzes

This quiz will show if you’re a good cook

Evans Annang
Let's see how best your cooking skill is. Try this quiz.

What is your hobby?

Reading
Cooking
Travelling

Who is your favourite female celebrity?

Jackie Appiah
Nana Ama McBrown
Berla Mundi

What’s your favorite food?

Fufu with chicken light soup
Beans and Gari
Jollof rice

How do your friends react when you prepare food for them?

Happy
Unconcern
Amazed

Continue this "My mom is the........"

Original chef
Best cook in the world
Worst cook I have ever seen

Where would you want to stay after marriage?

USA
Ghana
Dubai

At what age would you want to marry?

18 to 35
36 to 50
51 and above
Your score: Not at all
Please please! You can’t even boil water to save your life. Better luck next time.
Your score: 50%
Oh cool; You’re on your way to become a good cook. Try hard.
Your score: 100%
Oh wow. You really good and an awesome cook. Think of making it a profession.
Source: Pulse Ghana
Evans Annang
