This quiz will show you how well you know Ghana
Ghana has a very rich history spanning from politics, sports, landscape and other things.
Where does Dr. Kwame Nkrumah hail from?
Nkroful
Anomabo
Elmina
Which region is Kakum National Park located
Ashanti Region
Eastern Region
Central Region
On which date were the 3 ex-servicemen were killed in 1948?
August 4th
February 28th
April 15th
Who was the first Chief Justice of Ghana?
Justice Nii Armah Ollenu
Justice D.F. Annan
Justice Sir Arku-Korsah
Which region is the Mole National Park located?
Northern Region
Savanna Region
North East Region
Which year did Ghana win its first U-17 world title in football?
1991
1985
1995
The Accra-Tema motorway is how many kilometres long?
19km
18km
20km
What town is the Adomi Bridge located?
Akosombo
Atimpoku
Juapong
Who famously said "to educate a man you educate an individual..."
Dr. Kwame Nkrumah
James Kwegyir Aggrey
J.B Danquah
Who is the most successful Black Stars coach?
Fred Osam Duodu
C.K Gyamfi
E.K Afranie
