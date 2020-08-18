  1. quizzes

This quiz will show you how well you know Ghana

Evans Annang
Ghana has a very rich history spanning from politics, sports, landscape and other things.

Where does Dr. Kwame Nkrumah hail from?

Nkroful
Anomabo
Elmina
Nkroful Next question

Which region is Kakum National Park located

Ashanti Region
Eastern Region
Central Region
Central Region Next question

On which date were the 3 ex-servicemen were killed in 1948?

August 4th
February 28th
April 15th
February 28th Next question

Who was the first Chief Justice of Ghana?

Justice Nii Armah Ollenu
Justice D.F. Annan
Justice Sir Arku-Korsah
Justice Sir Arku-Korsah Next question

Which region is the Mole National Park located?

Northern Region
Savanna Region
North East Region
Savanna Region Next question

Which year did Ghana win its first U-17 world title in football?

1991
1985
1995
1991 Next question

The Accra-Tema motorway is how many kilometres long?

19km
18km
20km
19km Next question

What town is the Adomi Bridge located?

Akosombo
Atimpoku
Juapong
Atimpoku Next question

Who famously said "to educate a man you educate an individual..."

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah
James Kwegyir Aggrey
J.B Danquah

Who is the most successful Black Stars coach?

Fred Osam Duodu
C.K Gyamfi
E.K Afranie
C.K Gyamfi Next question
Your score:
Share your score:
Evans Annang
