This quiz will tell if you’ll be ‘gnashing’ or have a date on Val’s Day

Emmanuel Ayamga
Will you be with or without a date for this year's Valantine's Day? This quiz has the answer...

How do you understand Valentine’s Day?

A day for lovers
A day to eat chocolates
A day to have sex

Where would you like to take your partner on a date?

Beach
Night Club
Restaurant

How much are you spending on Valentine’s Day?

GHc10 to GHc 100
GHc200 to GHc500
GHc600 – GHc1,000

Whose song are you playing on your Val’s Day date?

King Promise
Kuami Eugene
Akwaboah

Whose movie are you watching on that date?

Maame Serwaa
Queenstar Anaafi
Evelyn Addo

What’s your opinion about sex on the first date?

It’s childish
It’s normal
Tofiakwa!

Are you still in love with your first love?

Yes
No
It's complicated

Which of these telecommunications networks do you prefer?

MTN
Airtel/Tigo
Vodafone

Which among these is your ideal partner?

Loving and kind
Faithful and truthful
Good looking and presentable
Your score: You’ll be spending Valentine’s Day alone
So you don’t even have a date and you are also here? Sorry dear, try again next year.
Your score: You’ll have a perfect Valentine’s Day with your date
Looks like you have everything figured out already. Make it memorable charley.
Your score: The gnashing king kong
Loneliness no good oo, but God dey waii. LOL
Source: Pulse Ghana
Emmanuel Ayamga
