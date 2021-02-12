This quiz will tell if you’ll be ‘gnashing’ or have a date on Val’s Day
Will you be with or without a date for this year's Valantine's Day? This quiz has the answer...
How do you understand Valentine’s Day?
A day for lovers
A day to eat chocolates
A day to have sex
Where would you like to take your partner on a date?
Beach
Night Club
Restaurant
How much are you spending on Valentine’s Day?
GHc10 to GHc 100
GHc200 to GHc500
GHc600 – GHc1,000
What’s your opinion about sex on the first date?
It’s childish
It’s normal
Tofiakwa!
Are you still in love with your first love?
Yes
No
It's complicated
Which of these telecommunications networks do you prefer?
MTN
Airtel/Tigo
Vodafone
Which among these is your ideal partner?
Loving and kind
Faithful and truthful
Good looking and presentable
So you don’t even have a date and you are also here? Sorry dear, try again next year.
Looks like you have everything figured out already. Make it memorable charley.
Loneliness no good oo, but God dey waii. LOL
