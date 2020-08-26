  1. quizzes

This quiz will test your knowledge on Ghanaian politicians

Evans Annang
How well do you know the Ghanaian politician? Let this quiz test your knowledge on that

Which constituency was John Mahama MP for?

Damongo
Bole
Tamale Central
Bole Next question

How many terms did Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo serve as MP?

2
3
1
2 Next question

Who is the current longest serving MP?

Osei-Kyei Mensah Bonsu
Alban Bagbin
Prof. Mike Ocquaye
Alban Bagbin Next question

Kennedy Agyapong is the MP for which constituency?

Nhyiaeso
Assin Central
Assin South
Assin Central Next question

How many times has President John Agyekum Kufour contested elections as President?

2
4
3
3 Next question
Source: Pulse Ghana
Evans Annang
