This quiz will test your knowledge on Ghanaian politicians

How well do you know the Ghanaian politician? Let this quiz test your knowledge on that
Which constituency was John Mahama MP for?
Damongo
Bole
Tamale Central
Bole Next question
How many terms did Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo serve as MP?
2
3
1
2 Next question
Who is the current longest serving MP?
Osei-Kyei Mensah Bonsu
Alban Bagbin
Prof. Mike Ocquaye
Alban Bagbin Next question
Kennedy Agyapong is the MP for which constituency?
Nhyiaeso
Assin Central
Assin South
Assin Central Next question
How many times has President John Agyekum Kufour contested elections as President?
2
4
3
3 Next question
Share your score:
