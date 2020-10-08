  1. quizzes

What do you know about COVID-19 in Ghana? Test your knowledge here

Evans Annang
Ghana has been commended by international bodies for how well it has managed the COVID-19 pandemic. This quiz tests your knowledge on our battle with the virus.

Where did COVID-19 originate from?

Shanghai
Wuhan
Hubei
Wuhan Next question

Which month was the first COVID-19 recorded in Ghana?

February
March
April
March Next question

What's the name of the main COVID-19 testing lab in Ghana?

Noguchi Memorial Institute
Nyaho Clinic
Akai House
Noguchi Memorial Institute Next question

What's the current active cases in Ghana?

1000
1500
825
825 Next question

Who many people have recovered from COVID-19 in Ghana?

46,060
47,000
46,525
46,060 Next question
Your score:
Your score:
Evans Annang
