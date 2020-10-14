What do you know about COVID-19 pandemic? Take this quiz and stay alive
Take the quiz to see if you have got all the right information about COVID-19 and how to look after your health.
What does COVID-19 stand for?
It's a term for Coronavirus disease 19, because it's the 19th strain of coronavirus discovered.
It's a term that stands for Coronavirus disease 2019, the year it was identified.
What other viruses belong to the coronavirus family?
SARS and influenza
SARS and MERS
SARS and HIV
How is COVID-19 passed on?
Through droplets that come from your mouth and nose when you cough or breathe out
In sexual fluids, including semen, vaginal fluids or anal mucous
By drinking unclean water
All of the above
There are currently vaccines for the following coronaviruses:
SARS
MERS
None of the above
SARS and MERS
How many vaccine candidates for COVID-19 have been proposed?
100
25
120+
True or False: COVID-19 has currently been detected on all seven continents.
True
False
What are the common symptoms of COVID-19?
A new and continuous cough
Tiredness
Fever
All of the above
Can you always tell if someone has COVID-19?
No – not everyone with COVID-19 has symptoms
Yes – it will be obvious, a person with COVID-19 coughs a lot
Yes – you can tell just by where a person comes from, their race and ethnicity
Since you don't know much about COVID-19, you need to follow the protocols all the time. Wear you face mask, use your hand sanitiser and wash your hands regularly and stay alive. If not, REST in PEACE
And thank God you know something or heard of COVID-19. But you still have to follow the safety protocols to live long. Kudos
