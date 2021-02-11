You can get a perfect score if you are proud of Ghana’s achievement in Olympic Games
It is the dream of every athlete to participate in the Olympic Games and over the years Ghana has made a mark in the competition. Take this quiz to test your knowledge on Ghana's participation in the Summer Olympics.
Who is Ghana’s only Skeleton Olympic Athlete?
Kojo Boateng
Akwasi Frimpong
Abeiku Jackson
Ibrahim Issah
Akwasi Frimpong Next question
Which of the following boxers won Ghana an Olympic medal?
Clement Quartey
Azumah Nelson
D.K Poison
Joshua Clottey
Clement Quartey Next question
Ghana last qualified for football at the Olympic in which year?
1992
1996
2000
2004
2004 Next question
The Black Meteors won Ghana’s only medal in Olympics football in which year?
1992
1996
2000
2004
1992 Next question
Ghana suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat against one of the following African nations in the 1964 Summer Olympics?
Nigeria
Algeria
Ivory Coast
Egypt
Egypt Next question
Ghana’s sole representative in the 2018 Winter Olympics was?
Kojo Boateng
Akwasi Frimpong
Abeiku Jackson
Akwasi Frimpong Next question
Share your score:
