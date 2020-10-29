You can score 5/5 if you would choose Fatau Dauda over Richard Kingson at their prime
Take this quiz to text your knowledge on the two Ghanaian goalkeepers that have been key in Ghana's FIFA World Cup campaign.
Both Richard Kingson and Fatau Dauda represented Ghana in which AFCON?
1998
2008
2013
2006
2008 Next question
Which goalkeeper kept the post for Ghana in the 2010 FIFA World Cup?
Sammy Adjei
Richard Kingson
Fatau Dauda
Abukari Damba
Richard Kingson Next question
Who was the first choice goalkeeper of the Black Stars before Richard Kingson beat him to the number one spot prior to the 2006 World Cup?
Fatau Dauda
Adam kwarasey
Sammy Adjei
George Owu
Sammy Adjei Next question
Fatau Dauda is currently goalkeeper for which GPL side?
Ashgold
Kotoko
Legon Cities
Gt. Olympics
Legon Cities Next question
Which player scored against Ghana in the 2006 FIFA to set an incredible record?
Pavel Nedved
Francesco Totti
Ronaldo
Ronaldinho
Ronaldo Next question
