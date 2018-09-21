news

Popular Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah was on the receiving end of a hilariously savage reply from Sarkodie on one if his recent tweets.

Earlier in the week, the celebrity and lifestyle blogger shared a throwback photo of himself and hiplife artiste Okyeame Kwame.

READ ALSO: Wow: Rev. Eastwood Anaba lauds Stonebwoy

In the said photo, Ameyaw’s neck appeared to be stretched, whiles he also looked very lean – a far different appearance from his current looks.

But in today’s harsh world of social media, some netizens quickly jumped on it a created a meme from the same photo with the blogger having his neck elongated the more.

The meme quickly went viral as some of his fans took the opportunity to tease him and make all sort of jokes from it.

Indeed, there have been a lot of jokes and trolls made out of Ameyaw’s “long-necked photo”, but Sarkodie’s reply is surely the most savage.

READ ALSO: Queen of Ghana Comedy: Is Jacinta the most underrated comedienne in Ghana?

Replying to Ameyaw’s tweet, the rapper joined in the trolls, and joked that a man with such a long neck is the last person he wants to see sitting behind him during an exam.

Sarkodie wrote: “The last person I wanna see sitting behind me writing my math exams @ameyaw112”

It looks like the Sarkcess Music boss is not only good at rapping, but also crafting perfect replies for such memes.