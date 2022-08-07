RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

2022 Commonwealth Games: Ghana disqualified from men's 4x100m final

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Ghana has been disqualified from the Commonwealth Games men's 4x100m final at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, United Kingdom (UK).

Ghana team at the Commonwealth
Ghana team at the Commonwealth

The team was disqualified after a technical blunder by the athletes.

inRead

The technical violation has denied Ghana a place in the final and the team has been replaced with the Gambia.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has disqualified Team Ghana for a technical violation after coaches failed to inform officials of their decision to replace Joseph Paul Amoah with Saminu in the heats to allow him to prepare for his 200m final.

A quartet of Benjamin Azamati, Sean Sarfo-Antwi, Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, and Barnabas Agerh finished third with a national record time of 39.05s in Heat 1 of the 4x100m relays.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

More from category

  • Joseph Paul Amoah

    2022 Commonwealth Games: Joseph Paul Amoah wins bronze for Ghana in men's 200m

  • Ghana team at the Commonwealth

    2022 Commonwealth Games: Ghana disqualified from men's 4x100m final

  • Social media reactions as Messi and Neymar lead PSG to dominant victory at Clermont Foot in Ligue 1

    Reactions as PSG begin title defense with Clermont Foot rout

Trending

Napoli President with two of his biggest African stars Osimhen and Koulibaly.
SERIE A

SHOCKING! Napoli President vows never to sign Africans again

All 20 Premier League stadium for 2022/23
2022/23 SEASON PREVIEW

All you need to know about the 20 Premier League stadiums

Kalidou Koulibaly of Chelsea & Victor Osimhen of Napoli
SERIE A

Osimhen's former teammate Koulibaly hits back at Napoli president

Chelsea have been reportedly offered a chance to sign Aubameyang, De Jong and Depay from Barcelona this summer
TRANSFERS

Barcelona offer up three first-team stars to Chelsea