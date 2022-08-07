The team was disqualified after a technical blunder by the athletes.
2022 Commonwealth Games: Ghana disqualified from men's 4x100m final
Ghana has been disqualified from the Commonwealth Games men's 4x100m final at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, United Kingdom (UK).
The technical violation has denied Ghana a place in the final and the team has been replaced with the Gambia.
The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has disqualified Team Ghana for a technical violation after coaches failed to inform officials of their decision to replace Joseph Paul Amoah with Saminu in the heats to allow him to prepare for his 200m final.
A quartet of Benjamin Azamati, Sean Sarfo-Antwi, Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, and Barnabas Agerh finished third with a national record time of 39.05s in Heat 1 of the 4x100m relays.
