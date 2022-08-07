2022 Commonwealth Games: Joseph Paul Amoah wins bronze for Ghana in men's 200m

The sprinter becomes the first African to win a medal in the 200m final since 2006 at the Commonwealth Games.

He clocked a time of 20.49 to finish behind Zharnel Zughes and Jareem Richards of England and Trinidad and Tobago respectively.

Amoah got off to a great start but could not beat the times of the English and Trinidadian runners.

Jareem Richards, who won gold for Trinidad and Tobago finished the race with an incredible time of 19.8s while England Zharnel Hughes completed the race with 20.12s.

Meanwhile, Ghana has been disqualified from the Commonwealth Games men's 4x100m final.

The team was disqualified after a technical blunder by the athletes.