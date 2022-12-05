RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

2022 World Cup will help our development as a team – Kudus Mohammed

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has stated that competing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will play a key role in developing young players for the Black Stars.

Kudus stated in a press conference after Ghana’s defeat in a 0-2 clash to Uruguay in the final round of group games at the tournament that shattered the Qatar 2022 campaign of the Black Stars in Doha.

Kudus starred in Qatar providing an assist and scoring two goals in three games and won the Man of the Match award for his brilliant performance in Ghana’s 3-2 win over South Korea.

Although not the best results expected, the young bright star is adamant that competing in the World Cup for the first time will aid the development of several young players in the team.

Almost 90% of the guys, it’s our first World Cup. I think it’s a big lesson for myself and a lot of the guys and I know this will really make us tough and help our progress and lessons ahead,” he said.

The Ajax baller is set to return to his club side in Amsterdam after he ran in Qatar.

