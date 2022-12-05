2022 World Cup will help our development as a team – Kudus Mohammed

Kudus starred in Qatar providing an assist and scoring two goals in three games and won the Man of the Match award for his brilliant performance in Ghana’s 3-2 win over South Korea.

Although not the best results expected, the young bright star is adamant that competing in the World Cup for the first time will aid the development of several young players in the team.

“Almost 90% of the guys, it’s our first World Cup. I think it’s a big lesson for myself and a lot of the guys and I know this will really make us tough and help our progress and lessons ahead,” he said.