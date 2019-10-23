Twice postponed from previously scheduled dates in July and August, the tournament organised by the International Federation of Skate Soccer Ghana with sponsorship from telecommunication giants, MTN will see the three teams competing in a round robin format on the Handball Court of the Accra Sports Stadium for the right to earn the sole ticket available for the next stage.

Skate soccer is a game dedicated to the development of the physically challenged members of the society with the key focus of getting them off the streets and again create an environment that give them the opportunity to showcase their talent through the game of soccer and was launched in Kumasi in the Ashanti some few months ago to resounding success with the hosts, Ashanti Warriors edging Accra giants to win and secure their place in the grand finale scheduled for November 30 at a yet to be determined venue.

Ahead of the Accra leg this saturday, captains of the three teams namely Gariba Sanni who is also the national skate soccer captain, the ubiquitous Ahmed Gariba nicknamed Mallam and the hardworking Abdul Malik Jabir AKA Spinoza are respectively fired up and have all promised patrons and fans of the sport thrilling action as all the three teams have reiterated their ambition to emerge victorious on match day carry the day.

Meanwhile, Albert Frimpong, CEO of the International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS) and a board member of the Ghana Olympic Committee, expresses gratitude to their two main sponsors, MTN and Binatone Ghana Limited as well as the Ghanaian Sports Media for the support given the young sport thus far.

“We would want to express our profound gratitude to our headline sponsor, MTN Ghana Limited and Binatone who has always been there for us and also not forgetting the wonderful support from Ghanaians for their role in the growth of this young sport birthed in Ghana which has now been accepted at the International level,” he said.

Additionally, the IFSS also plan to get skate soccer fans involved by rewarding them for their loyalty through exciting promotions, according to Mr. Frimpong to help popularise the rising sport.

In the event, fans with the highest scores of correct answers at the end of yhe promo will win great products including double decker fridges, blenders, microwaves, phones, airtime, modems and many more valuable products from the sponsors.

"We intend collaborating with the media to put out a total of hundred questions to test people’s knowledge of the game and the various sponsors," the IFSS boss revealed.

"We therefore invite the fans to throng to the stadium in their huge numbers to demonstrate their love to the physically challenged whilst brightening their lives," he added..