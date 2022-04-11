RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

6 greatest sports athletes of all time

In the world of sports, an athlete’s success is often measured by the number of awards or laurels won or by the number of points required in their career.

Our focus in this article will be to look at black or African athletes who have contributed immensely to sportsmanship.

These athletes we will look at were very brilliant athletes, who also motivated and influenced others to engage in their respective fields.

As a result of their dynamic and impactful abilities and their skilled sportsmanship, they have also been hailed as the best athletes of all time in the history of the globe.

These personalities have additionally impacted ‘individuals’ ability to think outside the box.

  1. Michael Jordan

Whenever you think about basketball, Michael Jordan is the first person who comes to mind. He earned six championships with the Chicago Bulls during his time there.

Due to his efforts, Jordan had a crucial role in popularizing the NBA around the globe, and he went on to become a worldwide cultural hero.

  1. Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali, known as the "World Champion," held the World Heavyweight Championship for three straight years, earning him the nickname "The Greatest."

  1. Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt is widely regarded as the best sprinter of all time, and he holds many world records in various portions of races.

  1. Zinedine Zidane

The three-time World Footballer of the Year, Zinedine Zidane, led France to the World Cup on home soil in 1998 and was named the tournament's most valuable player.

  1. Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has won 14 major championships, including at least three times in each major. Woods is usually considered one of the best players of all time in the golfing community.

  1. Serena Williams

Williams is widely recognized as one of the finest female tennis players of the Open Era, and she has won many Grand Slam titles.

