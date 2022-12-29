7 sad moments in sports for the year 2022

There are times when fans feel downhearted or crestfallen due to happenings during a game or when a misfortune befalls an athlete.

Like every other year, 2022 has had its ups and downs, with fans being left to bear the brunt of some things that happened in the course of the year.

Pulse Sports brings you seven of the sad moments that we experienced in sports in 2022:

Journalist Grant Wahl dies at 2022 World Cup

One of the saddest moments of the year was when American journalist Grant Wahl died while covering the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Wahl, who reported for Sports Illustrated, is said to have collapsed while covering the quarter-final game between Argentina and the Netherlands and died as a result.

An autopsy performed by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office disclosed that he died from an ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium.

Pele moved to end-of-life care

The football world united in praying for Brazil legend Pele when it emerged that he had been moved to end-of-life care.

The 82-year-old, who won three World Cups with the Selecao, has been battling colon cancer for some years now.

The deterioration of his health led to an outpouring of concern on social media, but it was later revealed that he was in stable condition and receiving treatment.

Ghanaian Olympic medalist Prince Amartey dies

Ghana’s bronze medallist at the 1972 Olympic Games Prince Amartey passed away in September after a battle with illness.

Amartey, who was in the military before becoming a boxer, died at the age of 78.

Colombian player Andres Balanta dies while training

Meanwhile, Colombia midfielder Andres Balanta tragically passed away during a training session with his club.

The 22-year-old was on the books of Argentinian side Atletico Tucuman and collapsed while training with his teammates.

Unfortunately, all efforts to resuscitate him failed and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital in San Miguel de Tucuman.

Ronado, Neymar, Suarez shed tears after World Cup elimination

Another sad moment was when some big-name players shed tears after their countries were eliminated from the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Luis Suarez couldn’t hold back the tears when Uruguay were sent packing despite beating Ghana in their final group game. Neymar was also inconsolable when Croatia knocked Brazil out in the quarter-finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo also made fans emotional when he left the pitch in tears after Portugal were eliminated by Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Boxing referee Mills Lane passes on

Boxing hall of fame referee Mills Lane also sent the sporting fraternity into a state of mourning when he died in December.

Lane passed away at the age of 85 and is remembered for officiating the bout where Mike Tyson bit the ear of Evander Holyfield in 1997.

As a boxing referee, he oversaw over 100 championship fights and also served as a former district attorney and judge.

Roger Federer retires from tennis

Fans of tennis were hit with the shocking news of Roger Federer’s retirement after over two decades of playing the sport.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner played his final match in September when he partnered with his old rival Rafael Nadal in doubles at the Laver Cup.