There are games happening each day that you can place your money on. You don’t have to bet on the winner either, there are many different things that you can bet on with each game, allowing you to find creative ways to make money. Here is a recent look at sports games and the bets around them.

Tampa Bay Rays vs LA Dodgers

The 2020 world series came to a close on October 27 as the LA Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 3-1, winning the series 4-2. From a betting point of view, this was completely expected as LA proved to be the better team on paper. Despite being underdogs, Tampa Bay did keep the series close and each game was exciting to watch. Despite all of that, however, the smart bet to make the entire series was for the Dodgers to win. While the profits for betting on the Dodgers were much lower, it was a pretty confident bet to make.

When finding a sporting event or match to bet on, you want to ensure that you can track them as they are occurring. If you were to bet on a game, you’d want to be able to see livescores today to ensure that you can keep up with it all. The betting lines continually change as the game goes on and even with the world series game, the line kept changing throughout the game. By having access to something that tracks in real time, you can ensure that you are on top of the betting market and have the best possible odds.

Khabib vs Gaethje

The big UFC ticket event kicked off on Saturday October 24, and to no one’s surprise, Khabib won via submission. He had a convincing win and at no point did it look like Gaethje was going to contest the world champion. This was reflected in the betting line as every major site was favouring Khabib and by an extremely wide margin. This means that while Khabib was a safe bet, Gaethje made for a good value bet, allowing you to make a lot of money in the case that he was able to upset the competition. While the victory was not a surprise, what was a surprise was Khabib deciding to retire from the sport after the match. With a new championship fight being scheduled in a few months, be ready to place your money on who you think will win that one.

Lakers vs Heat

Going over to the basketball world, once again we saw a series where one team was heavily favoured throughout. The Lakers on paper were the much better team and showed it throughout the series. The betting lines reflected this as well, as just like the Khabib fight, the Lakers were the clear cut favourites with not much consideration being given to the Heat at all. Despite that, they did make it close by winning a few games, however there was nothing concrete to ever think that they were going to win the series.

Looking ahead to the next season, the Lakers are listed quite high to repeat, with teams like the Clippers and Golden State being up there as well. With proper research and some luck, making a bet this early can net you some nice cash in the future.

Whenever you look into sports betting, always make sure that you are doing your research. There is plenty of material out there to ensure that you are making the best possible decision and finding a way to maximize your money. What sport do you like to bet on?