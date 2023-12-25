This decision reflects the team's commitment to meticulous planning and focused training to ensure peak performance in the highly anticipated tournament.
AFCON 2023: Preparations in full swing as Black Stars set to camp in Johannesburg ahead of Ivory Coast tournament
In a move to fine-tune their preparations for an upcoming tournament in Ivory Coast, Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, is gearing up for an intensive training camp in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Recommended articles
The team is expected to spend 10 days in South Africa, during which they will play a friendly match against Botswana on January 8, 2024, before heading to Abidjan, Ivory Coast for the AFCON, which runs from January 13 to February 11, 2024.
The coaching staff is expected to use the camp to fine-tune tactical strategies tailored to the strengths of the team and potential opponents.
The preliminary team, excluding Kamaldeen Sulemana and Tariq Lamptey, who are sidelined based on Brighton's evaluation of Lamptey's injury status, will gather in Johannesburg ahead of the ultimate squad declaration on January 3.
Drawn into Group B, the Black Stars are set to face formidable rivals, including Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique, as they brace themselves for challenging group-stage clashes.
The team's campaign commences with a match against Cape Verde on January 14, followed by a showdown with Egypt on January 18, and concludes the group stage against Mozambique on January 22, 2024.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh