Africa Cup of Nations 2023: Bet Grand with BetZillion experts on teams most likely to win

Sports betting is one of the many branches of gambling. The sport has a singularly lucrative fanbase that focuses on various bigwig gaming events like cricket, soccer, basketball, etc. However, one sport that takes the cake among gamblers is football. Football is one sport that has evolved through its various variations over the centuries, spanning across continents.

Europe has its Cup, but Africa is one continent that wholeheartedly celebrates this sport. The continent puts the sport far above other types of games. The athletes from the various countries are treated no less than gods – their victory shines on the pride of their people. Football ranks far higher than any other sport among African countries in general knowledge and interest, fan base, and most importantly, gambling.

Gambling and football go together as well as jollof rice in a gettogether. The two are well-loved. Many fans often see the two as mutually inclusive. With Africa's finesse in the sport of football and the insane popularity of the Africa National Cup, you have the ingredients for an excellent time. When it comes to the CAN Cup, bettors don't play around.

Rebecca Martin, the gambling industry's foremost expert on all betting matters, analyses potential winners from qualifying teams. If you are wondering which betting company is the best in Ghana or Egypt, have no worries. Our expert offers a unique perspective on the sport and provides tips to help you decide the potential winning bet. Read to know more!

A comprehensive background on the Africa Cup of Nations

It is crucial to understand the glorious history of AFCON, as the Cup is known among fans, before choosing your Africa Cup of Nations favorites. You can read through a summary of the Cup as it has evolved through the ages. Go ahead and select your Africa Cup of Nations odds after you have a better idea about the Africa Cup of Nations!

The history of Africa Cup of Nations

Betting expert Rebecca Martin reports that the Africa Cup of Nations plays out in two events: the qualification and final phases.

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has helped evolve the qualifying phase over time due to the number of nations gradually increasing through participation. Set up in 1962, the CAF was formed during the first and second editions of the AFCON series. The founding nations of CAF were present as competitors in the final match – Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan. South Africa was forced to back out after establishing the foundation due to its policies of Apartheid.

In 1962, more new nations came up for affiliation. It made CAF work out the kinks and create a qualifying phase for the final match. It would consist of knockout matches. Until the 1992 tournament, the system continued to operate. However, in 1992, the entire atmosphere of the Africa Cup of Nations qualification changed to follow the rules of the UEFA European Championship. It was when the qualification of groupings consisting of four to seven teams came up. Qualification occurred on grounds of the qualified country following its classification within its group. It depended on the series where every selection opposes each of its opponents in around-trip play.

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification event will help decide the potential winners of the second event.

Top 10 facts about the Africa Cup of Nations

It goes without saying that in its recent history spanning 65 years, the Africa Cup of Nations qualification has seen a colorful series of events. Rebecca Martin has compiled a list of the top ten Africa Cup of Nations facts that will interest ardent fans of the game. Take a look below to know more.

1. Three countries, Sudan, Egypt, and Ethiopia were the firestarters of the match in 1959. 2. Due to the blatant apartheid policies tearing the country apart, South Africa eventually faced disqualification from the tournament.

3. The 20th Cup of Nations saw South Africa hosting the tournament after the country lifted its racial apartheid rules.

4. Egypt, Cameron, and Ghana are the most successful teams, with seven, five, and four titles, respectively.

5. 1959 saw no official match for the Africa Cup of Nations. Instead, the last round-robin group, challenged by three teams from the United Arab Republic, Sudan, and Ethiopia decided the tournament winner. Sudan is considered the de facto winner of the '59 Africa Cup of Nations match.

6. A similar incident occurred in 1976 when the official Africa Cup of Nations had no final match. Four teams - Morocco, Guinea, Nigeria, and Egypt – formed a final round-robin group and competed against one another.

7. Guinea once turned down the opportunity to be a part of the finals because they were unprepared.

8. Egypt boasts the most titles and is part of the Africa Cup of Nations favorites. 9. When gunmen attacked the bus carrying the athletes in Cabinda, Angola, Togo departed from the tournament. They were subsequently disqualified from the match because they failed to satisfy their opening Group B game against Ghana.

10. Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda is the first female referee to oversee the match.

2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying: Analysis from BetZillion's expert

Conducted between 23 March 2022 – 28 March 2023 among 52 teams, the AFCON 2023 is gearing up as one of the most awaited sporting events after the COVID Pandemic. As of now, the Ivory Coast has qualified as the host for the match. CAF has announced the draw dates for AFCON 202, Women's AFCON, and CHAN.

Some of the most promising bets of the Africa Cup of Nations for the 2023 tournament are Rebecca Martin fromBetzillion posts are:

● Ghana to triumph against Madagascar: 2-0 to -5/1 respectively.

● Angola triumphs against the Central African Republic: 2-0 to -5/1, respectively. ● Libya to success against Botswana: 1-0 to -4/1 respectively.

Is it profitable to bet on the Africa Cup of Nations?

When talking about football, people around the world may not immediately associate the sport with the African continent. However, for the people native to the beautiful countries, the sport itself is akin to a cause for celebration. Trumping all other forms of games, football is the number one sport that reigns

king in various countries. Football has a widespread fan base from the Ivory Coast to Egypt, to Angola, to South Africa, and all countries in between.

However, many people might hold off when it comes to gambling in sports tournaments. Based on the political instability rife in the countries, developing status, and other factors, many gamblers choose not to participate. It is especially true for international gamblers, who are diehard football fans.

What they don't know is the wonderful experience they miss out on. Many African countries may have issues, but which place on earth doesn't? The trick is to spot the perfect region that will nourish your thirst for placing wagers. You may look at Ghana for your betting requirements. The area promotes a stable currency – the cedi – recognized in the Republic of Ghana.

Moreover, the casino scene is a fantastic opportunity that promotes an excellent range of betting events. If you want to bet on a profitable sport, you should check out which betting company is the best in Ghana. Luckily for you, Rebecca Martin has curated some of the best establishments that will help you on your journey to choosing the best betting company in Ghana, Africa. You can check out which betting company is the best in Ghana and choose from the list below:

1. Rated 4.8, you should place your bets with Pari Match. Pick a wager, bet £5 (odds 2.00+) within 7 days of registration, and get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, and 20x wagering to withdraw max £250, among other benefits.

2. With a 4.8 rating, Betway offers gamblers from the UK a minimum deposit of £5, a maximum free bet worth £30, the first bet on a football multiple with 3+ selections, and Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets are available upon the settlement phase of the qualifying bet.

3. A 4.3 rating marks the up-and-coming house of Stake that offers cryptocurrency opportunities. You can also get live betting sessions and high odds.

The Africa Cup of Nations is an equally fantastic opportunity to truly enjoy the gaming experience that online casinos in Africa offer gambling patrons. Ghana, in particular, certainly has a set of challenges unique to the region. However, do not let them put you off the wonderful experience of placing your bets at an online establishment in Ghana.

However, to make a profitable turn of events, you need to choose your Africa Cup of Nations favorites Strategically. Go through our analysis of the Africa Cup of Nations qualification phase that Rebecca Martin posted for every gambler's benefit.

What to keep in mind when betting on the Africa Cup of Nations

The Africa Cup of Nations is one of the most celebrated events to spring out of the bounty that the continent produces. Naturally, its popularity attracts sports bettors in droves. The answer is crystal clear

if you check out websites to see which sport most African gamblers love to place their bets on. The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON, as many call it) trumps all others.

The sport accords many opportunities to people who want to have Africa Cup of Nations odds with the most potential. Unlike other sporting events, creating a pregame strategy will help you choose potential winners. Look at the analysis that gambling expert Rebecca Martin has set out. You will learn which field offers the best odds on the Africa Cup of Nations qualification game.

A final word

Let us summarize the main points of Rebecca Martin's tips on choosing your Africa Cup of Nations odds. You see, betting is simultaneously a profitable as well as a risky move in any sport. Knowing when and how to make your bet is the secret behind the most profitable bets you can wager. It is why at least a rudimentary knowledge about the sport you are betting on comes in handy. If you are a newbie, you will do well to learn the tips of the trade before betting immediately.

Moreover, choosing the right bookie is crucial in determining whether your Africa Cup of Nations odds are favorable. Going for the mainstream Africa Cup of Nations favorites won't do for your wagers. Make sure to understand the ins and outs of the market before you bet. Look at the Africa Cup of Nations qualification teams when choosing your bets. Have a happy betting session!

Author's bio for Rebecca Martin

Rebecca Martin, the author of the post, has been a part of the gambling industry for decades. Having worked on the various nitty-gritties that form the entire foundation of the sport, Martin offers valuable feedback based on her experience. You can look at her numerous opinion pieces that provide helpful tips and tricks to bet right and in the bull's eye.

Knowing how and when to bet is an integral part of gambling. You, too, can become an expert in no time when you go through Martin's Betzillion articles! Martin's expertise will help you gain knowledge about the betting sport.