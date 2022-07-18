Aguero and Henry team up to meet Barcelona stars in Miami [Video]

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Aguero and Henry team up to met Barcelona stars in Miami [Video]

Aguero and Henry, 2 of the greatest strikers of all-time, team up with Barcelona.

Aguero and Henry team up to met Barcelona stars in Miami

La Liga giants Barcelona continue their preparation for the new season in the United States of America (USA).

Barcelona are in the USA preparing at the training facility of Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami owned by England football legend David Beckham.

The team has a pre-season friendly schedule against Inter Miami on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Ahead of the game, Barcelona first team players were visited by former players of the club.

Aguero and Henry were all smiles as they met the Barcelona players
France football icon Thierry Henry and former Argentine striker Sergio Aguero visited Barcelona in the USA.

Henry joined Barcelona from Premier League giants Arsenal back in 2007. He spent three years at Barcelona and was able to win the UEFA Champions League title.

Aguero on the other hand, was a Barcelona player last season but was unable to have a full season in Spain because of a heart issue that forced him to retire early from the game of football.

Barcelona continue their preparation for the new season
The players teamed up with some musicians for a kick about in partnership with Spotify.

Aguero and Henry were all smiles as they met the Barcelona players after a training session.

