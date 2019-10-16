The show, which previously aired on Kwese TV, throws the spotlight on football fan culture. In its new format, it will air as a live, one hour studio-based show, as opposed to its previous 30-minute documentary-style.

“As most people who know me personally and on social media are aware of, I am a football addict and a passionate fan, so Football Activated falls right within my ball park,” Allotey said.

“We’ll be all about fans and fun every Saturday morning, ramping up your adrenaline right before the weekend’s fixtures kick in. It really does not get any better than that.”

AE Mediacom, producers of the show, explain that Football Activated will be at the heart of what football fandom means, assembling passionate fans for live studio debates in previewing weekend fixtures, taking views of fans across the world, profiling individual fans about their love for their club and football in general, showing highlights of match viewing sessions across the country, as well as offering fantasy football and betting tips.

The show will premiere at 9am on October 19, and air every Saturday morning after that from 9am to 10am.