RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General receives Black Stars shirt

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghana presented customized Black Stars shirts to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the UN headquarters on Friday, on the sidelines of Security Council meetings, where Ghana is President for November.

Antonio Guteres recieves Black Stars Shirt
Antonio Guteres recieves Black Stars Shirt

Ghana plays in Group H with Mr. Guterres’ country, Portugal, on November 24 at the World Cup in Qatar.

Recommended articles

“This jersey is a gift from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. I’m sure the value will go up when we win the World Cup,” Ghana’s Permanent Representative at the UN, Harold Agyeman told Mr. Guterres.

UN-Secretary-General-receives-Black-Stars-shirt-3 Pulse Ghana

In response, the Secretary-General said, “the color of the jersey is just like that of (Portuguese club) Benfica, the team I support.”

Mr. Guterres told his staff to keep the shirt securely in case Ghana did win the World Cup.

He was also presented with a wood and glass-framed shirt in white, autographed by the Black Stars players.

President Akufo-Addo is due to address the Security Council on November 10.

Ghana is using its two-year term on the council, which began in January this year, to bring the world’s attention to the root causes of insecurity in Africa, especially in the Sahel and West Africa, and press for innovations in peace-keeping mandates.

UN-Secretary-General-receives-Black-Stars-shirt-2 Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

More from category

  • Antonio Guteres recieves Black Stars Shirt

    Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General receives Black Stars shirt

  • Omos will face Braun Strowman at WWE 2022 Crown Jewel

    WWE Crown Jewel: Omos and Braun Strowman almost come to blows at Weigh-ins ahead of epic showdown

  • Puma and Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' collection could be officially launched at a later date

    Puma to postpone official launch of Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' collection

Trending

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

2022: Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

More details emerge as Thomas Partey is allegedly being accused of Rape again

'He knows the truth' - Lady reveals more amid Thomas Partey's rape allegations

Instagram model has called out Arsenal's Thomas Partey over fresh rape allegations on Twitter

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]

Black Stars players

Ghana Black Stars: Here are all the players available for Qatar 2022 selection