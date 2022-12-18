From all the shocks in the group stages to the story of Morocco and the other shocks in the knockout stages and to finish with this staggering final.
Argentina crowned World Champions
The trophy is here, not a bad bit of bling, and time to hand over the goods to the victors.
The young player of the tournament goes to Argentina's 21-year-old midfielder Enzo Fernandez.
Argentina's Emi Martinez takes the Golden Glove award for the best keeper, fair call.
The Golden Boot is for France's Kylian Mbappe, who scored eight times in this World Cup, one more than Messi. Huge cheers as he walks up. Utter appreciation for his contribution to this final and tournament.
An absolute superstar.
The player of the tournament goes to the little boy from Rosario, Lionel Messi. He gets an even bigger cheer. The greatest player of all time.
Always a tough walk, The French players make their way up, looking glum, to accept their runners-up medals.
President Emmanuel Macron is giving out a hug each to a group that can now no longer call themselves the reigning world champions.
Argentina's big moment, crowned World champions for the third time in 1978 and 1986, 36 years since their last triumph in 1986. Just an unbelievable final.
