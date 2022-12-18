ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Argentina crowned World Champions

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The trophy is here, not a bad bit of bling, and time to hand over the goods to the victors.

The Little boy from Rosario, Lionel Messi
The Little boy from Rosario, Lionel Messi

From all the shocks in the group stages to the story of Morocco and the other shocks in the knockout stages and to finish with this staggering final.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The young player of the tournament goes to Argentina's 21-year-old midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Argentina's Emi Martinez takes the Golden Glove award for the best keeper, fair call.

The Golden Boot is for France's Kylian Mbappe, who scored eight times in this World Cup, one more than Messi. Huge cheers as he walks up. Utter appreciation for his contribution to this final and tournament.

An absolute superstar.

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe Pulse Ghana

The player of the tournament goes to the little boy from Rosario, Lionel Messi. He gets an even bigger cheer. The greatest player of all time.

Always a tough walk, The French players make their way up, looking glum, to accept their runners-up medals.

President Emmanuel Macron is giving out a hug each to a group that can now no longer call themselves the reigning world champions.

Incredible moments
Incredible moments Pulse Ghana

Argentina's big moment, crowned World champions for the third time in 1978 and 1986, 36 years since their last triumph in 1986. Just an unbelievable final.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Messi with the World Cup trophy (Imago/Agencia EFE)

    Retirement: Messi provides an update on his future after winning the World Cup with Argentina

  • Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

    Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

  • Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

    Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Court remands Bukom Banku and son for allegedly stabbing man

Court remands Bukom Banku and son for allegedly stabbing man

Michael Essien: I’m the only retired player who can still play professional football

I’m the only retired player who can still play professional football – Essien

‘I turned down PSG to stay at Hearts, Barnieh shouldn’t rush’ – Prince Tagoe

‘I turned down PSG to stay at Hearts, Barnieh shouldn’t rush’ – Prince Tagoe

John Njue Kibue, a Kenyan migrant worker was declared dead after a fall from the 8th floor of the Lusail Stadium in Qatar

QATAR 2022: Security guard dies after falling from the 8th floor of the Lusail stadium