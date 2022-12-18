It's all so hopeful, so lacking in guile from France.
Argentina takes lead ahead of France
The half ends with Antoine Griezmann floating a free-kick through the box and out for a goal-kick. It has been a shockingly one-sided half of football.
Argentina has been backing each other up all game. That intensity they have without the ball is difficult to match and It's fair to say Argentina enjoyed the first 45 minutes of the game
France has been anonymous and bereft of ideas. They are making it up as they go along
The shape has gone, the team has gone, and the pattern of play has gone. The men in blue do need to get in back stronger should they want another star on their crest.
