Arsenal shortlist Thomas Partey for April Player of the Month award

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been shortlisted for an award as Arsenal's Player of the Month for April.

The 27-year-old Black Stars midfielder faces competition from Alexander Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder provided a sumptuous assist for the Gunners in their 3-0 game against Southampton earlier in April.

The Ghana international also put on an impressive show against Everton.

Due to these and many more, Partey made the cut for Arsenal's Player of the Month for April.

