Asamoah Gyan reacts to KP Boateng’s expulsion allegation from Black Stars

According to Gyan, the incident that led to Boateng's expulsion occurred during a training session when Boateng had a heated exchange with Coach Kwesi Appiah in front of the entire team. The coach felt that Boateng had disrespected him multiple times, and this particular incident led to his dismissal from the team.

Gyan also mentioned that, as the captain of the team, he and other players had defended Boateng behind the scenes on several occasions. However, the coach's decision to remove Boateng from the team was based on his behavior during that specific incident.

“Kevin’s case happened at the training grounds between him and the coach in front of everybody. That was the coach’s decision cos the coach felt Kevin disrespected him several times with his choice of words. One thing Kevin didn’t know is we defended him behind the scenes several times. But on that day, the coach couldn’t take it anymore and reacted. That was the first time I saw Kwesi Appiah get angry and react. So Kevin’s case was the coach’s call. That’s the truth as the captain of the team” he posted

This response comes after Kevin-Prince Boateng claimed that he was expelled from the Black Stars in 2014 for speaking out on behalf of his teammates and criticizing the Ghana Football Association for their treatment of the players.

The midfielder was sacked from camp together with Sulley Muntari after being involved in heated exchanges with the management committee the night before Ghana’s final group game of the World Cup against Portugal.