Asamoah Gyan sheds tears at book launch whilst talking about brother (WATCH)

At the event, the legendary footballer was interviewed by Joy FM's Gary Al Smith about his book which throws light on his career, and things got emotional for Gyan who had to shed tears.

Asamoah Gyan was speaking about his brother. He said "sometimes I see people on the street and then they tell me, 'you are the most hated player in Ghanaian history' but they also tell me 'I am the most loved' so I always sit down and ask myself why?".

He continued that "that hated part, sometimes I ask myself questions, and then I came to understand it comes with the territory I put myself in".

Gyan hit the climax of an emotional moment when he started speaking about his brother and how he shaped his career to become who he is today. "With the support of my brother who I always mention, I am very emotional right now. He is the key," he said.

