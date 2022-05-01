RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Asamoah Gyan sheds tears at book launch whilst talking about brother (WATCH)

Asamaoh Gyan was brought to tears during an emotional conversation about his career last night.

The Ghanaian football star was speaking at the launch of his book, 'Legyandary' at a creme de la creme event graced by H.E Nana Addo, Hon Kennedy Agyapong. Dr Ofori Sarpong, Emmanue Adebayor, El Hadji Diouf, among others.

At the event, the legendary footballer was interviewed by Joy FM's Gary Al Smith about his book which throws light on his career, and things got emotional for Gyan who had to shed tears.

Asamoah Gyan was speaking about his brother. He said "sometimes I see people on the street and then they tell me, 'you are the most hated player in Ghanaian history' but they also tell me 'I am the most loved' so I always sit down and ask myself why?".

He continued that "that hated part, sometimes I ask myself questions, and then I came to understand it comes with the territory I put myself in".

Gyan hit the climax of an emotional moment when he started speaking about his brother and how he shaped his career to become who he is today. "With the support of my brother who I always mention, I am very emotional right now. He is the key," he said.

Asamoah Gyan (left) and elder brother Baffour Gyan Pulse Ghana

"He is the one behind my success, sometimes criticisms and everything comes, people blame him for being a bad influence but they don't know what he has done behind the scenes," Gyan said in the video below which captures him wiping tears from his eyes.

