Ghana athletics needs investment and support — Kofi Akpaloo

"When I become President of Ghana I will invest heavily in Athletics to make sure I discover a lot of talent for the country," he said on Kumasi-based Hello FM.

Pulse Ghana

He made an example by sighting that the reason why Jamaica Athletics is thriving these days is through these types of initiatives 'foundations' that are set up by the past athletes in the country. They are achieving their goals and we all can see them now in the international championships."

"Athletics is all about money. When you go to Jamaica they say is a business. The cooperate institutions need to come on board and invest and support our athletes," he added.