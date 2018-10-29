Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghanaian athlete, Margaret Simpson now sells cooking oil for a living

  • Published:
play Athletics: Margaret Simpson

Margaret made the revelation in an interview on DS Sports. The athlete who broke down in tears also mentioned that Ministry of Youth and Sports is yet to pay her allowances for winning gold at the African Championship at Porto Novo in Benin, 6 years ago.

She opined in an interview with DS sports that she is struggling with life and has thus resulted to selling and trading cooking oil to take care of herself and her sick mother.

Margaret has a 20-year-old career which has won her and Ghana countless laurels locally and internationally.

In 2004, Simpson became African Champion for a second time and followed this result with a ninth place at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Simpson reached the global podium for the first time at the 2005 World Championships in Athletics, taking third place with the second best performance of her career with a tally of 6375 points.

She has won a lot more medals for the country.

 

However, in 2012 she withdrew from the heptathlon at the Summer Olympics due to a kidney infection. 

 

Margaret Simpson is renowned for her strong javelin throw, her personal best in which is 56.36 metres.

