Watch Barcelona beat down Inter Miami 6-0 in pre-season fixture [Video]

Tosin Abayomi

La Liga giants Barcelona recorded a 6-0 victory against Inter Miami in a pre-season fixture played in the early hours of Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Barcelona recorded a 1-1 draw against lower league side Olot to start their pre-season campaign.

The Catalan side are now in the United States of America (USA) for the second phase of the pre-season campaign.

Without head coach Xavi Hernandez on the touch line, Barcelona were able to record a comfortable victory against Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami in front of their home fans.

Former Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the first goal for Barcelona in the 19th minute.

In the 25th minute, new signing Raphinha volleyed Alejandro Balde’s cross for the second.

Four minutes from halftime Ansu Fati made it three with a screamer. Raphinha ended the first half with one goal and two assists in his game.

Òscar Hernández — Xavi’s brother and first assistant made a wholesaler of changes at halftime.

In the 55th minute, Gavi scored Barcelona's fourth from a free kick by Memphis Depay.

The Netherlands forward made it five in the 69th minute from a Jordi Alba pass to score the best goal of the game.

Ousmane Dembele, who recently renewed his contract added a sixth in the 70th minute to wrap up a comfortable victory for Barcelona.

Barcelona will now face rivals Real Madrid at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Watch Barcelona beat Inter Miami below

