Barcelona team up with Brooklyn Nets in New York [Photos]

Barcelona are in the United States of America (USA) on tour for pre-season.

Barcelona are now in New York for their final pre-season game in the USA against Major League Soccer (MLS) side Red Bulls.

Barcelona and Brooklyn Nets

While in New York, Barcelona teamed up with NBA franchise Brooklyn Nets.

Stars such as captain Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Jordi Alba, Eric Garcia and Nico Gonzalez toured the Brooklyn Nets facilities.

While visiting the Brooklyn Nets, the Barcelona stars met with their star point guard Ben Simmons.

The Barcelona players were presented with Brooklyn Nets association jerseys and tried to make shots.

