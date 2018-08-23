Pulse.com.gh logo
Clock; the SWIFTHoops hero defying all the odds in basketball


Emmanuel Ekow Amoako popularly known as Clock defied all odds to play basketball, a game that requires a lot of physical fitness and energy.

In a world where disability means inability, Emmanuel Ekow Amoako popularly known as Clock defied all odds to play basketball, a game that requires a lot of physical fitness and energy.

Growing up, Clock’s first love was football but with his physical challenge, this meant less playing time for him.

He resorted to basketball where he made the most of it.

 

Now, Clock is the Clock of Clockwork, a sports clothing company and Brand Ambassador of SWIFTHoops.

His main challenge was fitting in without been looked down but basketball has been good to Clock.

Through the game he has met many top personalities like Wilfried Lemke, UN Special adviser on Sport for Development, Carolina Klüft a Swedish Olympic champion among others.

He just had the privilege of designing and producing the National Basketball team jersey for the FIBA 3x3 West African championship.

Clock didn't hold back, he took a step and now he making it big.

Kudos to him!

You can meet Clock personally together with the best GH campus basketball players at #SWIFThoops on Friday, 24th August at the Aviation Social Centre.
