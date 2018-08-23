news

In a world where many have reduced disability to mean inability, Emmanuel Ekow Amoako, popularly known as Clock, has defied all odds to play basketball, a game that requires a lot of physical fitness and energy.

Growing up, Clock’s first love was football, but with his physical challenge, this meant less playing time for him. He resorted to basketball – and boy, did he make the most of it. “Playing basketball is a feeling I can’t explain. The whole phenomenon gives me chills,” Clock, winner of many MVP titles at various basketball tournaments, says.

Now, Clock is the Clock of Clockwork, a sports clothing company and Brand Ambassador of SWIFT Hoops, A 3x3 basketball competition powered by Dalex Finance.

His main challenge was fitting in without been looked down upon and basketball provided that sphere.

Through the game he has met many top personalities like Wilfried Lemke, UN Special adviser on Sport for Development, Carolina Klüft, a Swedish Olympic champion among others.

He recently had the privilege of designing and producing the National Basketball team jersey for the FIBA 3x3 West African championship. “Basketball has been good to me,” he says.

Despite his limitations, Clock didn’t cower into his shell; he continues to pursue his dreams, chalking inspirational feats. “I wouldn’t have been here if I hadn’t taken a step,” Clock reflects. “So wherever you are, just start!”

You can meet Clock personally together with the best GH campus basketball players at #SWIFThoops on Friday, 24th August at the Aviation Social Centre from 12 noon.

