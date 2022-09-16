Michael Jordan's 1998 Chicago Bulls jersey sells for over $10 million at an auction

Jordan wore the jersey in question in game 1 of the 1998 NBA finals for the Chicago Bulls in a 88-85 loss to the Utah Jazz after overtime.

The GOAT as he's widely referred to played 45 minutes and scored 33 points for the Bulls and they would go on to come back from losing game 1 to win the series 4-2.

The jersey is only the second Jordan finals jersey to appear at an auction and it received 20 bids enroute fetching more than double its estimated price which was set at $5 million.

Michael Jordan makes history yet again

The $10.09 sale of Michael Jordan's jersey makes it the most expensive piece of game-worn sports memorabilia ever, surpassing Diego Maradona.

The late great Maradona's 'Hand of God' jersey previously held the record having been sold for $9.3 million but has now been surpassed by Jordan.

Jordan also shattered the record for the most expensive basketball jersey in history, obliterating the previous record for a basketball jersey which was $3.7 million for a Kobe Bryant jersey.

