Jared Cannonier to upset Israel Adesanya & other betting odds

Adesanya vs Cannonier

Top Tip: Adesanya to win by decision - 2.37 odds

Longshot: Cannonier to win by TKO - 11.61 odds

Israel Adesanya headlines UFC 276 as he defends his Middleweight belt against former Heavyweight fighter Jared Cannonier. The fight has already been called the fight of the year and it promises to be an eye catching encounter.

Pulse Nigeria

Adesanya is an elite striker, the former kickboxing champion often shows off his athleticism with flying kicks and highly coordinated attacks. Going into what will be his sixth title defence, Adesanya holds the upper hand due to his speed and range.

He can easily rack up points without getting into a brawl with Cannonier and he could easily take the fight till the final bell. However, for all of Adesanya's style, Jared Cannonier boasts equally impressive power.

Also read: Most memorable Lewis Hamilton victories at Silverstone

Cannonier began his UFC career as a Heavyweight fighter, only making the switch to middleweight in 2018. Since that switch, has gone on to dominate the division, only losing to Robert Whittaker by what was a tight decision.

Of his 15 professional wins, Cannonier knocked out his opponent on 10 occasions, a testament to his brutish strength and eye for a killer blow. Adesanya holds a real threat with his range, but Cannonier was comfortable when fighting UFC Legend Anderson Silva, a man who Adesanya refers to as his idol in the sport.

Twitter

This will be an elite fight between two of the UFC's best strikers.

Sean O’Malley vs Pedro Munoz

Top tip: O'Malley win by TKO - 2.76 odds

Longshot: Fight to last three rounds - 1.72 odds

The return of UFC's Bantamweight bad boy Sean O'Malley (15 wins and 14 knockouts) to the octagon is one that has been greeted with loads of fanfare. O'Malley is known as a knockout specialist and is renowned for his relentless barrages as well as his technical prowess.

Twitter

In Pedro Munhoz, O'Malley faces an experienced opponent who is quite different from many of the fighters he has come up against. Munhoz is the perfect match for O'Malley, a sturdy fighter who has never been knocked out, despite facing fighters like current Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and Jose Aldo.

As O'Malley has only failed to knockout an opponent on four occasions, it might seem like a safe call, but recall that Munhoz has a powerful jaw would likely stay on his toes and avoid a fist fight.