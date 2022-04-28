How to make money from the Europa League semi-finals

And in the other semi-final, West Ham will play hosts to Eintracht Frankfurt, the team that stunned Barcelona in the last round.

RB Leipzig v Rangers

Pulse Nigeria

RB Leipzig are considered huge favourites to win at home against Rangers, that outcome valued at around 1.37 odds.

The Germans were on a 15-game unbeaten run before suffering a shock defeat at home to Union Berlin in the Bundesliga last weekend and that result might have affected their morale.

Rangers will draw inspiration from the fact that they won convincingly the last time they were in Germany. An impressive 4-2 win in February against Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League playoffs.

AFP

Rangers are valued at 8.30 odds for an away win this time but if that is too risky for you, then try out the handicap 0:2 at 1.65 odds meaning Rangers are 2-0 up before the game even starts.

But the surest option in this game is a bet on goals with over 2.5 goals valued at 1.62 odds and both teams to score at 1.87 odds.

West Ham v Eintracht Frankfurt

AFP

Much like the other semi-final, these two teams will be playing each other for the first time and West Ham are favourites for a win at 1.94 odds.

The Hammers are solid at home, unbeaten at the London Stadium in their last eight games and have only lost one home game in the Europa League this season.

Pulse Nigeria