Big claim for France, knocks out England to book semis

Reymond Awusei Johnson

It's great intensity and quality, everything you want to see in a good football match.

Giroud restores Frances lead
It is been a gut-wrenching, nerve-wracking second half with the English side pressing more into the third half of the French.

The English equalizer has fired the game up, end to end, and heavyweight versus heavyweight.

A huge moment in the game, a fantastic comeback from France and it's the moment that Olivier Giroud has been waiting for.

It's a wonder ball from that man Griezmann on the touchline. He fires in a wonderful cross and Giroud has made that run a million times in his career. He's asking for that ball and he does it to perfection. It takes a little nick off Harry Maguire and beats Pickford.

It is an absolute gift for the English but a disaster for Theo Hernandez as England gets another penalty but Harry Kane couldn't find the back of the net once again, Harry Kane steps up and fires his penalty high over the bar.

What a relief it is for the French side, It is very quiet in the ground now. That penalty miss has shell-shocked everyone.

Harry Kane sinks to his haunches. He stares at the ground. He will think of that second penalty for many a year after this.

Harry Kane misses penalty
Big claim for the reigning world champions as they book their semi-finals slot once again, So near, So far It's France's night.

England was the better side in that second half. But the world champions are such for a reason. They find ways to win.

Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
