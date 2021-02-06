The team will be in the North African country for six days and engage their Moroccan counterparts in several matches.

Ghana will take on the Atlas Lions in a 3-game encounter within the period as the technical handlers keep shaping the side for the future.

Sergio Piernas’ side have qualified for the U17 AFCON by virtue of being hosts and do not want to leave any stone unturned in their bid to host and win.

Kurt Okraku

Ghana failed to qualify for the U17 AFCON after being kicked out of the WAFU Zone B U17 Tournament which serves as the qualification phase for the AFCON.

A 36-man contingent including 22 players, 10 technical staff, 2 management members and two media persons made the trip.