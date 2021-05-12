Black Stars coach CK Akonnor names 30 players for Morocco, Ivory Coast friendlies

The Black Stars will also battle neighbours Ivory Coast on June 12 as part of their preparation for the upcoming 2020 World Cup qualifiers for Qatar.
Former Tema Youth winger Joseph Painstil who has had a stellar campaign in Turkey for Ankaragucu has also earned a call up as well as King Faisal FC goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad with Samuel Owusu returning to the team for the upcoming matches.
Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko), Ibrahim Danlad (King Faisal)
Left back: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK), Gideon Mensah (Vitoria Guimaraes)
Right back: Andy Yaidom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC)
Centre back: Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Joseph Adjei (Legon Cities), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens FC)
Midfield: Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen FC), Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Kudus Mohammed (Ajax Amsterdam), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens SC), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics), Baba Idrissu (RCD Mallorca)
Left Wing: Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha FC), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia), Frank Acheampong (Shenzhen FC), Tariqe Fosu Henry (Brentford FC)
Right Wing: Kamal Sowah (OH Leuven), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Nordsjaelland)
Forward: Andre Ayew (Swansea City FC), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace FC), Kwame Opoku (USM Alger), Joseph Paintsil (Ankaragücu).