Black Stars players to receive GHC 23,911.50 as winning bonus

The Black Stars will be paid a cedi equivalent of $5,000 if they manage to beat Kenya in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.

Ghana will open camping on 3rd September in Ethiopia prior to the game scheduled for 8th September in Kenya.

Spokesperson of the two man liaison team Dan Kweku Yeboah has indicated the playing body will be paid in cedis and not dollars as winning bonus.

“President Akufo-Addo made it clear that Ghanaians should be patriotic towards the country. Every footballer is paid at club level, so all over the world playing for the nation is for a pride,” he said.

“The players are expected to exhibit high level of patriotism. The players and technical team will be paid a cedi equivalent of $5,000.”

Meanwhile, the head coach of the Black Stars James Kwesi Appiah has named a 21-man squad for the Kenya tie.

Kwadwo Asamoah has made a return to the team after excusing himself from national team football for four years over injury worries.