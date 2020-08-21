The Executive Committee of the continents football governing body, has now decided that the remaining four qualifying rounds for Cameroon 2021 would be cleared during the International football windows in November 2020 and March 2021.

The statement read "Reference to the decision of CAF Executive Committee, during its meeting held on the 30th of June 2020, to postpone the Final Tournament of the Total Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 to January 2022 we would like to communicate to you the new dates of the qualifiers of the Total Africa Cup of Nations 2021 and the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022".

FIFA International Window - Round (Competition)

5-13 Oct 2020 - Available to National Associations

9-17 Nov 2020 - Match Day 3&4(Total AFCON 2021)

22-30 Mar 2021 - Match Day 5&6(Total AFCON 2021)

31 May - 15 Jun 2021 - Match Day 1&2 (FIFA WC 2022)

CAF, in March, 2020, postponed all qualifiers indefinitely due to the Corona Virus pandemic.