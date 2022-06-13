RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Bolt, Evra shine as World XI beat England to win Soccer Aid [Photos/Videos]

Tosin Abayomi

Usain Bolt, Wenger, Shevchenko and Evra help World XI win Soccer Aid for the fourth time.

The stars were out for the 2022 Soccer aid charity football fiesta between England and a selected World XI.

The 2022 Soccer aid event took place at the London Stadium home of Premier League giants West Ham United on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

The game was a lively affair with an incredibly atmosphere for the fans and players involved.

It was a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes with the World XI emerging victorious after a penalty shoot out.

James; Neville, Carragher, Wright, Farah; Grennan, Noble, Williams, Payne; Brooker, Sheringham.

Cech; Cafu, Gilligan, Evra, Carlos; Beck, Compston, Strong; O'Reilly, Shevchenko, Bolt

In support of UNICEF the biggest stars in England came out for the latest installment of Soccer Aid.

Asides the players, stars such as David Beckham, Arsene Wenger and others were all in attendance at the 2022 Soccer Aid.

The World XI event in front through Noah Beck before Mark Wright scored from the spot to equalize for England.

England took the lead through Tom Grennan but Kem Cetinay leveled it to send the game to a shootout.

Lee Mack converted the winning penalty as the rest of the World won the Soccer Aid charity match for the fourth time in a row.

Following the events in Yemen and Ukraine the Soccer Aid football charity event will help aid UNICEF through ticket sales and donations from the public.

See photos below

empty