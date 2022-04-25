‘He just wanted the money’ – Azumah Nelson and Ike Quartey slam Emmanuel Tagoe

The 33-year-old was the underdog going into the lightweight bout in San Antonio and he rarely made an impression against his opponent.

Garcia completely dominated the bout and knocked down the Ghanaian twice en route to securing a convincing victory.

Reacting to Tagoe’s poor performance, three-time world champion Azumah Nelson said he looked scared and just wanted the money from the fight.

“He was just running. He was not prepared; he didn’t train well and was scared of Garcia. Boxing is not for the weak, so if you are scared don’t go into boxing,” he told Graphic Sport.

“Gameboy didn’t throw his hand and showed anything like a fighter, his demeanour in the ring suggested that he didn’t come to fight but he wanted the money.”

Meanwhile, former IBF welterweight champion Ike Quartey also slammed Tagoe for making excuses instead of accepting his flaws.

“He went in for the money, he has no excuses, he was well beaten and he should come and do his homework well,” he said.

This comes after Tagoe claimed that he fought against Garcia despite carrying a shoulder injury, insisting the injury prevented him from throwing his right.

Those who really know me could see that I didn't throw my right hand despite being the hand which I usually throw in bouts.

“I had a shoulder injury in training the more reason I was unable to throw my right hand," he said, as quoted by Primenewsghana.