Bivol, Yarde, Smith or Pascal? - Joshua Buatsi nears world title shot

Over the recent months there has been much speculation on who Buatsi, 29, should fight next. With a striking record of (16-0, 13 KOs) Joshua has the pedigree to challenge the very best. His reputation as a nice guy precedes him, but in the ring, his clinical ferocity is relentless.

Pulse Ghana

Recently, it has been announced that Hall Of Fame promoter Lou DiBella secured the rights to the Buatsi-Pascal IBF Light heavyweight title eliminator, surmounting promotional adversary Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.

Who has in the past successfully promoted all of Buatsi’s fights, most recently against Craig Richards & Ričards Bolotņiks.

Despite the ongoing discussions of finalizing a date, platform and location for the Buatsi-Pascal fight. Joshua has already headed to the United States Of America to train with renowned boxing coach Virgil Hunter for the next couple of months till his official announcement.

Hunter, who was also responsible for leading former two-weight world champion Andre Ward to an unbeaten career and Amir Khan to world titles. Buatsi describes having Hunter in his corner as ‘a big plus.”

Joshua Buatsi dreams of taking world title fights to his homeland Ghana in the prospective future, but for now he is focused on the most important test of his career, the forthcoming world title shot.