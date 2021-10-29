RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Boxing

‘Bleaching is part of my brand, even Michael Jackson bleached his skin’ – Bukom Banku

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Controversial boxer Bukom Banku has hit back at critics of his bleached skin, insisting it is part of his brand.

‘Bleaching is part of my brand, even Michael Jackson bleached his skin’ – Bukom Banku
‘Bleaching is part of my brand, even Michael Jackson bleached his skin’ – Bukom Banku

The former WBO Africa Light Heavyweight further compared himself to the late pop star Michael Jackson.

Recommended articles

Some months ago, the pugilist came under intense criticism from a section of the public after photos of his bleached skin went viral.

Bukom Banku, however, insists that it’s part of his brand and asked his critics to stop telling him how to live his life.

Bleached Bukom Banku
Bleached Bukom Banku Pulse Ghana

“Bleaching is my new brand. It’s been my character since the beginning. Even Michael Jackson bleached himself,” he said on the GTV Breakfast Show.

“So nobody should tell me to stop the bleaching. It’s my talent and that’s why they call be Banku Fresh. Everyone and what makes them popular.”

Meanwhile, Bukom Banku is set to earn GHc600,000 from his next three bouts, making him the highest-earning home-based boxer in the country.

This comes after the controversial boxer signed a contract with local promotional giant Box Office Promotions.

Meet 6 Year Old Kid Boxer Who Wants to be World Champion

The three-fight deal, which was signed on Sunday at the Alisa Hotel, will see Bukom Banku earn GHc200,000 per fight.

According to a report by Joy Sports, the fights will come off during the 2022-23 boxing calendar against yet-to-be-named opponents.

Bukom Banku, whose real name is Braimah Kamoko, is said to have earned GHc35,000 when he fought against bitter rival Ayittey Powers in May 2014.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Bukom Banku to become Ghana’s highest paid home-based boxer after GHc 600,000 paycheck

Bukom Banku to become Ghana’s highest paid home-based boxer after GHc 600,000 paycheck

‘Legalise marijuana, the ghetto youth are complaining’ – Bukom Banku tells Akufo-Addo

‘Legalise marijuana, the ghetto youth are complaining’ – Bukom Banku tells Akufo-Addo

‘Bleaching is part of my brand, even Michael Jackson bleached his skin’ – Bukom Banku

‘Bleaching is part of my brand, even Michael Jackson bleached his skin’ – Bukom Banku