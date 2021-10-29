‘Bleaching is part of my brand, even Michael Jackson bleached his skin’ – Bukom Banku

Some months ago, the pugilist came under intense criticism from a section of the public after photos of his bleached skin went viral.

Bukom Banku, however, insists that it’s part of his brand and asked his critics to stop telling him how to live his life.

Pulse Ghana

“Bleaching is my new brand. It’s been my character since the beginning. Even Michael Jackson bleached himself,” he said on the GTV Breakfast Show.

“So nobody should tell me to stop the bleaching. It’s my talent and that’s why they call be Banku Fresh. Everyone and what makes them popular.”

Meanwhile, Bukom Banku is set to earn GHc600,000 from his next three bouts, making him the highest-earning home-based boxer in the country.

This comes after the controversial boxer signed a contract with local promotional giant Box Office Promotions.

The three-fight deal, which was signed on Sunday at the Alisa Hotel, will see Bukom Banku earn GHc200,000 per fight.

According to a report by Joy Sports, the fights will come off during the 2022-23 boxing calendar against yet-to-be-named opponents.