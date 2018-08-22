Boxing fans turn on Emmanuel Tagoe with boos and jeers

news

Boxer Emmanuel Tagoe was on the receiving end of jeers and boos from fans in Bukom following what they described as unsubstantiated bragging.

Tagoe, popularly known as Game Boy, was at a press conference held at the Bukom Park to announce his fight with Namibian Paulus Moses (40-4, 24 KOs) for the WBO Africa lightweight title.

Seated with the Baby Jet Promotions team, Tagoe appeared to have drawn the ire of the fans after touting his credentials and playing down that of two other local heroes.

Rather than focus on his upcoming bout with Paulus Moses, the Game Boy seemed fixated with belittling the achievements of fellow lightweights, George Ashie and Richard Commey.

According to Tagoe, his boxing skills are superior to that of the two Bukom favourites and that he is better than them.

He went on to repeatedly tout his credentials, describing himself as the undisputed lightweight King of Ghana.

He explained that he had defeated Ashie and battered Commey in a sparring session making him the King of that division in Ghana.

However, Tagoe’s words did not go down well with the partisan crowd that had gathered and they duly registered their displeasure.

Despite an outpouring of murmurs and jeers from the men, women and children gathered at the press conference, Tagoe continued to tout his own credentials over other local favourites.

His manager and newly appointed CEO of Baby Jet Promotions, Abraham Kotey Neequaye, waded in and claimed that Ashie who became the interim WBO Africa lightweight champion after defeating Michael Mokoena in April ducked Tagoe in favour of an encounter with Stephen Ormond (on August 24 in Glasgow, Scotland) when he was approached by Team Tagoe for a rematch.

Meanwhile, another Bukom favourite Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, told the angry fans to relax, explaining that bragging forms part of promoting a bout.