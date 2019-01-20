According to the controversial sportsman turned entertainer, he has now fulfilled his dream of having children the size of a football team (11) with substitutes but he may still go on to have more kids.

The boxer who has returned to the harmful practice of skin bleaching told Joy Sports that all the children birthed to him by multiple women were an expression of his love for Ga women.

He also recanted a previous pronouncement that he will never allow any of his children to become boxers. Banku said on seeing his latest child after his birth, he was confident that the boy will become a successful boxer.

Banku who previously stated that he will never bleach his skin said it was a gimmick to ensure that he was always on the lips of Ghanaians.

He said: "I don't want my name to die, that is why I'm bleach (sic)".

He stressed that he will, however, quit the practice when he is preparing for a fight".

Banku's only loss in a 30-fight career came at the hands of Bastie Samir and he has vowed to revenge that loss on December 26 this year.

He said he has received assurances from Azumah Nelson Boxing Promotions that the fight will be held this year.

The tough-talking boxer who has a cult-like following in Bukom said he lost his unbeaten record in that bout because of a few mistakes and he must be given the opportunity to expunge that loss from his record.

Banku won his last fight on December 26, 2018, via TKO when he stopped his Nigerian challenger Kabiru ‘Storm’ Towolawi to win their international cruiserweight fight.

