Controversial boxer, Braimah Kamoko alias Bukom Banku has disclosed that the current economic hardship is making live unbearable.

According to the comic boxer, he is broke and thus cannot take care of his five wives and 13 children.

In an interview with MYNewsGh.com, Bukom Banku also stated that he likes women and would always add up to the number of wives he has already in future.

The boxer indicated that although he had a successful career, he has not been able to put up a house where he could house his large family but mentioned that he has all the materials to put up a house.

Speaking on the state of the Ghanaian economy, the boxer who touts himself as Africa’s Mayweather indicated that times are hard and Ghanaian leaders need to work towards making life better for the masses.